Rs125m graft: Pervaiz Elahi granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: A local court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi who has been accused of involvement in corruption worth Rs125 million.

The court granted bail to Elahi by May 17. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a case against former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi.

An FIR No. 6/23 had been registered against Perviaz Elahi for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 120 million from an international organisation or a Turkish company.