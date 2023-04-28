Rs125m graft: Pervaiz Elahi granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: A local court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi who has been accused of involvement in corruption worth Rs125 million.
The court granted bail to Elahi by May 17. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a case against former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi.
An FIR No. 6/23 had been registered against Perviaz Elahi for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 120 million from an international organisation or a Turkish company.
LAHORE: A delegation of the Awami National Party Thursday invited the PTI to attend the all-party conference to be...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken note of the alleged irresponsible behaviour of the authorities...
LONDON: Labour Party politician and local councillor for the Avenfield and Park Lane area has said he is in...
TEHRAN: Iran has begun the process of exporting goods to Saudi Arabia, the Iranian industry and trade minister has...
RAWALPINDI: Fakhar Zaman’s ninth hundred packed with quality shots put Pakistan 1-0 in the five-match one-day...
LONDON: Pakistan’s first female architect Yasmeen Lari has won UK’s King Royal Gold Medal for Architecture for her...