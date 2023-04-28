Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr chairman resigns: reports

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr has resigned his presidency of the club, according to a report in the Saudi Gazette.

According to local media in the Kingdom, Al Muammar submitted his resignation from the club to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of sports. The news follows a run of disappointing results for the Saudi side.

Al Nassr currently sit in second place in the league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad who also have a game in hand. The league remains the only opportunity to win a trophy, following semi-final defeats in the King Cup of Champions and Saudi Super Cup competitions. Citing “well-informed sources”, the Saudi Gazette report said the resignation was down to two successive defeats in the space of a week. Goalless losses to Al Hilal and Al Wehda have left fans dissatisfied with performances.

Ronaldo’s form has been patchy since arriving in Saudi Arabia. On the surface, his 11 goals in 14 games is a decent return for a player finding his feet in a new country, even considering his reported $214m a year contract.

However, since scoring eight times and registering two assists in his opening six games, the former Man Utd and Real Madrid star has found the net just three times and failed to set up a teammate in the past eight matches.

Reports state that Al Muammar’s resignation would be accepted in the coming days. The Al Nassr Chairman took over presidency of the side, having previously overseen the league itself.

If that transpires it will deepen the gloom surrounding Al Nassr. Just weeks ago the club confirmed that head coach Rudi Garcia left his position, reportedly after differences with star signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi sign are now looking for a high-profile manager to match Ronaldo’s ambition, having been linked with a move for Champions League winners Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho.