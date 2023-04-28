Caretaker govt can’t be stopped from working: LHC

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Thursday summoned details of complete proceedings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the cases lodged against Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and others for violence outside Zaman Park.

The bench heard petitions by PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry and Mussarat Jamshed Cheema challenging the legitimacy and formation of the JIT.During the hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer argued that the JIT members were nominated in the PTI application for the registration of FIRs on charges of torturing its workers.

They claimed that Prosecutor General of Punjab Khaliquz Zaman had been restrained from appearing before the full bench, which showed mala fide of the caretaker government. An additional advocate general told the bench that the petitioners had not joined the investigation and challenged the JIT before the court.

The counsel said that the petitioners did not want to halt the investigation but questioned the mala fide and illegality of the government in the formation of the JIT.In response, Justice Tariq remarked that the caretaker government cannot be stopped from working, and the court does not interfere if there is no malice or violation of the law. The bench summoned the complete record of the JIT and adjourned further hearing until May 2.