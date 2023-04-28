Two PTI ticket holders under ACE radar

The SBP documents reveal that millions of dollars in transactions from 14 different countries were kept secret. —The News/File

LAHORE: Two ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are also involved in corruption under the radar of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab.

According to Punjab Anti-Corruption officials, PTI ticket bearer Sheikh Yaqoob is accused of usurping the government land by establishing an illegal housing scheme. While PTI ticket holder Asif Kathia is accused of damaging the treasury of millions of rupees. Anti-corruption has started an investigation against both of them.

According to the ACE, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob had established an illegal housing scheme by usurping government land. An area of 324 Kanals in Mauza Kot Sai Singh, Satellite Town, Jhang, was owned by the Mines Department. The officials said Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob forged the land in his name with the connivance of the Mines Department and Finance Departments staff for the illegal construction of the housing scheme. Asif Kathia has allegedly caused damage of crores during all the development works in the constituency and used substandard materials in other development works including roads, schools and health units.

The two ticket holders could not be reached for their version. However, sources close to them in the PTI rejected the allegations as a farce.