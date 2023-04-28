Funeral prayers of Jawans martyred in Khyber offered: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayers of Sepoy Basit Ali Shaheed and Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah Shaheed who embraced Shahadat during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Tirah area of Khyber District were offered at their hometowns on Thursday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both the martyred Jawans were laid to rest with full military honour. A large number of serving and retired military and civil officials relatives and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.
The Armed Forces of Pakistan will remain committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism from every corner of the motherland. These sacrifices of our comrades only strengthen our resolve to eliminate this menace, the ISPR said.
