Cop kills ex-wife, injures himself in suicide attempt

LAHORE: A constable Thursday shot dead his ex-wife after barging into her house in Sabzazar, injured another woman and attempted suicide.

The suspect identified as Yaqub was appointed at Chung Training Centre. He on the day of the incident wearing his police uniform entered the house of his former wife, Rabia Bibi, on Multan Road and killed her after a brief altercation.

A woman who tried to intervene was also shot at and injured by the accused. The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital. The accused injured himself in a suicide attempt. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. Senior police officers including SP Sadar Waqar Azeem Kharal reached the spot. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana took notice of the incident and said police were investigating the matter.

DRUG DEALER KILLED IN ENCOUNTER: A suspected drug dealer involved in shooting at a constable was killed in a police encounter. The suspect identified as Mian Amjad a few days ago had shot at and injured constable Saqib. A case was registered against him. He had fled from the scene.