Mega anti-encroachment campaign launched

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) launched a mega anti-encroachment drive and sealed many properties in order to clear designated parking places of commercial areas.

The drive was started here on Thursday on the directions of the Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

LDA started issuing warnings to the commercial areas/shops/markets before Eid to clear their designated parking slots from all type of encroachments.Commissioner Lahore said that strict action against encroachments on parking areas will continue across the city. He further said that encroachment on the parking space on the main highways of the city was creating many problems for public parking and traffic.

During Thursday’s drive teams of LDA sealed more than two dozen properties for encroachments on their parking spaces. LDA’s team sealed 14 properties in Allama Iqbal Town and encroachments were removed from the parking space of many properties from Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town. Anti-encroachment operations were also carried out in Hunza Block, College Block and Gulshan Block of Allama Iqbal Town.

Officials said that encroachments on the parking spaces of well-known brands on Allama Iqbal Town’s main boulevard were removed while five properties were sealed on main boulevard Shadman. Encroachments on the parking lots of main boulevard Shadman, Hali Road and from the main road from Main Market Gulberg to Mini Market were removed.

Teams of Town Planning Wing Zone 3 took action and sealed 6 properties including famous brands, shopping malls, offices, restaurants and stores.

Earlier, Commissioner Lahore Division chaired a review meeting on encroachment, parking, chicken meat, sanitation, dengue, anti-begging, green belts maintenance etc. The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Rafia Haider, LWMC CEO Sahibdin, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, SP Security Dost Muhammad, CO MCL Ali Abbas Bukhari, Additional DG LDA Imran Ali, all ACs, All MoRs, CO Health and other officers.

Commissioner Lahore directed them to only issue a two days’ notice to the remaining commercial buildings to remove encroachments. He also ordered to lodge cases for encroaching roads and service lanes without NOC. He further ordered the entire Lahore administration to take corrective measures and work hard.

Commissioner Lahore said that action against beggars was ongoing and the beggar mafia should also be exposed. He said staff should be posted in the campus according to the regular duty roster on nine model roads.

Commissioner Lahore said that a joint platform of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) and all departments should be created to monitor the municipal issues and ordered that the staff of three zones will jointly conduct daily operations on one main road.