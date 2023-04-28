CM’s aide says people reluctant to send kids to public schools

MANSEHRA: Advisor to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Rehmat Islam Khattak said Thursday that the enrolment target of 1.6 million children would be difficult to achieve if children wandering in the streets were not taken to schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I can proudly say that the education department is equipped with qualified and trained teachers but parents are reluctant to send children to the public sector schools,” he said while speaking at a function held in honour of retiring teachers at Government Higher Secondary School No 1 here.

The adviser said the KP caretaker government couldn’t make fresh appointments of teachers in the education department owing to the ban imposed on appointments but was still struggling to achieve the targets set for the quality education.

“The KP caretaker government has finalised a strategy of transferring teachers from schools, where students’ strength is lesser, to educational institutions where the number of schoolchildren is higher,” he said. The adviser said the examination system in the province was suffering adversely owing to the cheating trend among students but the government was taking measures to put it on the track.

“We are taking measures for overhauling the outdated examination system but it could only be possible when teachers, parents, students and other segments of the society contribute positively to it,” he added.

The adviser said teachers of the public sector schools should enroll their own children at the government-run schools to encourage others.Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister for Culture and Tourism Zafar Mehmood said the caretaker government was overhauling public departments to provide quality services to people.Mohammad Shaukat, a senior teacher, said the teacher fraternity should work wholeheartedly to impart education to students to ensure a better future for the country.