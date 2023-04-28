Locals pledge cooperation to security forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The local people on Thursday appreciated the efforts and initiatives of the security forces for ensuring peace in the area and pledged full cooperation to them.

They held out the assurance as the security forces officials interacted with the local elders, religious scholars and local government representatives in the Yarik area of Dera Ismail Khan.Efforts by the security forces for peace and prosperity in the area and the role of locals came under discussion.

The cooperation of the local population was stressed and the role of the notables, ulema and youth in efforts for peace and prosperity emphasised to block the way of terrorists.