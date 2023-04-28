FJWU, US varsity to address climate change issue

Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has joined forces with North Carolina State University (NCSU) to address the pressing issue of climate change.

As part of the ‘Developing the Next Generation of Female Environmentalists’ project, a Pakistani Women Universities Climate Change Consortium, FJWU hosted an International Workshop on Impressions of Climate Change and Perpetual Natural Disasters on Wednesday.

The workshop welcomed esteemed guests including project coordinators in Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Lewis Owen, Prof. Dr. Rohama Gill, and representatives from NCSU, Prof. Dr. Walter Robinson, Prof. Dr. Carli Arendt, and Prof. Dr. Stacy Zhang.

The event also featured speakers Arif Muhammad Goheer, Head of Agriculture and Coordination & GCISC Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad, and Paul Giblin, the Public Diplomacy Officer and program officer of the project at the US Embassy, Islamabad. During the workshop, experts in their respective fields shared their insights on climate change and natural disasters. The participants interacted with the US faculty members and gained valuable knowledge about the subject matter. The workshop was conducted in a comfortable and ambient environment, where the faculty, guest speakers, and students interacted effectively.