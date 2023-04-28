600 structures demolished in C sectors

Islamabad: In a large-scale operation that started in sectors of C series on Wednesday, the enforcement wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) demolished 600 illegal structures.
According to details provided by CDA, the enforcement wing while carrying out the operation with the help of heavy machinery, razed 480 illegal houses in Sector C-13, 150 houses including ten agro farms in C-16, and two rooms in Sector C-14.
The operation was launched on directives of the CDA chairman and would continue till the demolition of all the illegal structures which were raised after the award was announced for compensation. Nine locals were also arrested for creating hurdles in the operation.
