Architect of Azerbaijan, Pakistan relations

Islamabad:The late Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, is recognised as a great personality, an innate talent, and a wise statesman who played a pivotal role in Azerbaijan's development as an independent nation.

He proved himself to be a visionary and decisive politician when he first led the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic from 1969-1982. Under his leadership, Azerbaijan witnessed significant economic growth, with numerous industrial enterprises, cultural and educational centres, and medical institutions being built. Heydar Aliyev also laid the solid foundation of state independence and took decisive steps towards the nationalization of cadres. The adoption of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1978 and the establishment of the Azerbaijani language as the state language are considered the services of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

This was a brave step considering that at that time, the Soviet national policy was against the preservation and development of the Azerbaijani language. Heydar Aliyev's leadership marked the beginning of national consciousness and national self-return. Heydar Aliyev was the only Muslim at that time to hold a high position as a member of the Political Bureau and the first deputy chairman of the USRR Council of Ministers. In 1987, he resigned from his posts in protest of the policy pursued by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Heydar Aliyev returned to Baku on 20 July 1990 and was elected as a member of the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic two days later. In 1991, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan and deputy chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He held this post until 1993. In May-June 1993, Azerbaijan was on the verge of civil war and loss of independence.

The people of Azerbaijan demanded to bring Heydar Aliyev to power. On 15 June 1993, Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan and, on 24 June, took the office of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He was re-elected as President in 1998. Heydar Aliyev played a crucial role in Azerbaijan's economic and political stability.