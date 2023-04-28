Expats to be issued permanent driving licence

Islamabad:The Federal Capital Police have resolved a concern of the people living abroad about issuance of Islamabad based driving licence, introducing modern technology for providing permanent driving license to expat living in different countries of the world, the police sources said Thursday.

Preliminary arrangements have been initiated at newly established Traffic Head Office near Faizabad to accomplish the offer. The Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has recommended the plan to facilitate the expat Pakistanis and directed the police chief to give final shape to the diagram and take step ahead to accomplish the arrangement, police said.

The modern system will be formally launched by mid-May and directly supervised by Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City Shoaib Khurram and Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, he maintained.

The Islamabad Capital Police is introducing modern reforms for public services, a police spokesman confirmed when asked by this correspondent, saying that this modern system is being implemented to facilitate overseas Pakistani nationals.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said when contacted that overseas Pakistanis with a foreign driving license can now easily obtain an Islamabad driving license after verifying their records. It will be mandatory to complete a short training course before a license is issued and an online biometric verification method will be used to renew the driving license of both overseas and domestic Pakistanis, adding that the renewed driving license will be sent to the applicant’s residence. “Women and overseas nationals will particularly benefit from these innovative initiatives,” he averred.

The entire process of issuance, renewal, and verification of driving licenses is being relocated from F-6 Police ‘Khidmat Markaz’ to Faizabad to alleviate security and traffic parking issues at the F-6 service centre.