Environmentalists concerned over removal of Margalla Hills boundary

Islamabad:The environmentalists have raised concerns over removal of boundary pillars of protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) to pave the way for construction of mega E-11 Interchange.

They have demanded of the concerned authorities to ensure protection of the national park while carrying out development projects in the capital city. They have pointed out that a playground and a green cover are also likely to be removed at the same location but had the concerned authorities made a plan for an underpass then these green areas would have been saved.

According to a report compiled by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), all road and development projects are being carried out in line with the Islamabad Master Plan that has been approved by the federal cabinet. It also stated that green covers have been removed only from those areas that are meant for construction of roads. But when trees are removed from any location then ten times more trees are planted to enhance green cover in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civic agency has acquired machinery to shift trees from one location to another. This process is useful in most of the cases but sometimes it gets difficult due to various technical reasons. An official has said "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to complete all development projects in shortest possible time. We are taking extreme care about natural environment and also strictly following the Islamabad Master Plan while carrying out development projects."

"As far as protected MHNP is concerned, it is yet to fully demarcate due to which confusion about its original vicinity still exists and sometimes environmentalists mistakenly consider some areas as part of the national park. A survey is underway for its demarcation and when it will be completed then this issue will be resolved once for all," he said.