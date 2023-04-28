PFA imposes hefty fines on 1,107 food points

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has penalised 1,107 food points with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 5,266 eateries while inspecting 6,347 food outlets during the Eid special inspection campaign.
According to details, the food safety teams examined 2,542 sweets units and imposed fines on 671 units besides serving warning notices for improvement to 1,762 food business operators (FBOs). The authority also slapped 116 food points with hefty fines and issued improvement notices to 1,045 shopkeepers while inspecting 1,432 food points at Bus Stands and Railway Stations.
