LAHORE:Executive Director PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood hosted an Eid Milan party here at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Thursday. Senior doctors, nurses, health professionals, and paramedical staff attended this party in a large number. Prof. Asif Bashir, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Hafiz Salman Shahid, Dr. Saad Yaqub Qazi, General Secretary YDA Dr. Asad Shah, President YNA Khalida Tabasum, President PHSSA Rana Pervaiz and other employees also present.