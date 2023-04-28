LAHORE:Executive Director PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood hosted an Eid Milan party here at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Thursday. Senior doctors, nurses, health professionals, and paramedical staff attended this party in a large number. Prof. Asif Bashir, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Hafiz Salman Shahid, Dr. Saad Yaqub Qazi, General Secretary YDA Dr. Asad Shah, President YNA Khalida Tabasum, President PHSSA Rana Pervaiz and other employees also present.
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has penalised 1,107 food points with hefty fines and served warning notices for...
LAHORE:In a meeting, electricity workers have expressed resolve to work for a society based upon equality, fraternity,...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, while presiding over a meeting, on Thursday at...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed Thursday presided over a meeting on the launch of...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority launched a mega anti-encroachment drive and sealed many properties in order to...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Department has discontinued release of wheat quota from its godowns with arrival of new...