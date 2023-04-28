CCPO reprimands SDPOs

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, while presiding over a meeting, on Thursday at Police Headquarters, reprimanded the performance of SDPOs of different Police Circles including Islampura, Lower Mall, Shafique Abad, Baghbanpura, Burki, Samanabad, Sabzazar, Model Town, Misri Shah, Garden Town, Ichhra and Race Course over their poor performance for not meeting the targets of clearing the pendency of road certificates of different cases in given timeline.

DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SSP Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) Imran Kishwar, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Ch, all divisional SsP Investigation and SDPOs and other related officers attended the meeting. SSP IAB Imran Kishwar briefed the CCPO Lahore in detail regarding the status of completion of given targets to SDPOs as well as failure in meeting the same. Kamyana gave a deadline of April 30th to clear the pendency of road certificates, failing which strict action including possible reversion would be taken against the responsible circle officers.