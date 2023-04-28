Mega anti-encroachment drive launched

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) launched a mega anti-encroachment drive and sealed many properties in order to clear designated parking places of commercial areas.

The drive was started here on Thursday on the directions of the Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. LDA started issuing warnings to the commercial areas/shops/markets before Eid to clear their designated parking slots from all type of encroachments.

He said that strict action against encroachments on parking areas will continue across the city. He further said that encroachment on the parking space on the main highways of the city was creating many problems for public parking and traffic. During Thursday’s drive teams of LDA sealed more than two dozen properties for encroachments on their parking spaces. LDA’s team sealed 14 properties in Allama Iqbal Town and encroachments were removed from the parking space of many properties from Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town. Anti-encroachment operations were also carried out in Hunza Block, College Block and Gulshan Block of Allama Iqbal Town.

Teams of Town Planning Wing Zone 3 took action and sealed 6 properties including famous brands, shopping malls, offices, restaurants and stores. Earlier, Commissioner chaired a review meeting on encroachment, parking, chicken meat, sanitation, dengue, anti-begging etc.