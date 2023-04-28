 
Friday April 28, 2023
Alhamra, PHEC to promote literature

By Our Correspondent
April 28, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir met Alhamra Chairman Qasim Ali Shah and Alhamra Executive Director M Saleem Sagar and discussed literary activities at Alhamra and in literary societies of universities. They stressed joint efforts to create interest in arts and literature among the youth.