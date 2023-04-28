Cop kills ex-wife, injures himself in suicide attempt

LAHORE:A constable Thursday shot dead his ex-wife after barging into her house in Sabzazar, injured another woman and attempted suicide.

The suspect identified as Yaqub was appointed at Chung Training Centre. He on the day of the incident wearing his police uniform entered the house of his former wife, Rabia Bibi, on Multan Road and killed her after a brief altercation.

A woman who tried to intervene was also shot at and injured by the accused. The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital. The accused injured himself in a suicide attempt. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. Senior police officers including SP Sadar Waqar Azeem Kharal reached the spot. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana took notice of the incident and said police were investigating the matter.

DRUG DEALER KILLED IN ENCOUNTER: A suspected drug dealer involved in shooting at a constable was killed in a police encounter. The suspect identified as Mian Amjad a few days ago had shot at and injured constable Saqib. A case was registered against him. He had fled from the scene. On Thursday, police raided his house. In an exchange of fire, he received bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital where he died.

Four bike lifters arrested: Green Town police have arrested four members of a bike lifting gang on Thursday. The arrested suspects were identified as Talha, Abdul Rehman, Daud and Aqib. They allegedly had stolen over 19 bikes. The suspects were caught with the help of CCTV footage. Police also recovered pistol and bullets from their custody. In another incident reported in Harbanspura, two members of a bike lifting gang, identified as Umair alias Umairi and Javed, were arrested. Police also recovered seven mobile phones, one motorcycle, Rs200,000 cash, two pistols and bullets from their custody.

3 real brother POs arrested: In another case, Kot Lakphat Investigations Police have arrested three real brothers proclaimed offenders. They have been identified as Adeel, Jameel and Nabeel.

The suspects had murdered their brother-in-law and a guest over a domestic dispute few months back and ran away. Meanwhile, Hadiara police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang identified as Salman, Adnan and Farman on Thursday. Police also recovered three mobile phones, one motorcycle, Rs40,000 cash, two pistols and bullets from their custody.

Swindling victim dies: A 40-year-old victim of swindling admitted in unconscious condition few days back died in Jinnah Hospital. Reportedly, the suspects had administered something poisonous to him. The victim had lost consciousness and was moved to Lahore Jinnah Hospital where he died.