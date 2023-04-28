Evidence suggests Canada mass stabbing was planned

OTTAWA: An investigation into one of Canada´s worst mass killings in a remote Indigenous community last year found evidence suggesting the suspect planned it in advance with his brother, police said on Thursday.

The stabbing spree in September 2022 left 11 people dead and 18 injured before the suspect, Myles Sanderson, was arrested. He and his brother Damien had been seen “guzzling booze” and “pumping themselves up” in the hours before the attacks, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Joshua Graham told a news conference.

“The investigation has determined this is the beginning of the mass casualty homicides,” he said, outlining a chronology of the killings in the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon in Canada´s western Saskatchewan province.

Damien Sanderson had also spoken to a female acquaintance at a local bar, saying he and his brother had “a mission to do” and that “people would hear all about it in the next few hours,” according to Graham.

The killings led to a massive four-day manhunt that culminated in Myles´s death in custody after he was stopped on a roadside following a police chase. Damien, who had initially been identified as a suspect in the murders, was found dead.