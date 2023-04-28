Erdogan appears on TV for first time since falling ill

ISTANBUL: Turkiye´s ailing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday re-emerged from a two-day absence, appearing in a live video linkup with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Looking wan and sporting bags under his eyes, the 69-year-old Turkish leader was shown seated behind his desk at a virtual ceremony unveiling a Russian-built nuclear power plant. Erdogan suspended all campaigning for Turkiye´s pivotal May 14 election after getting sick while conducting a live TV interview on Tuesday evening.
Erdogan said he had developed an upset stomach while hopping between five cities for rallies and public project launches at the start of the week. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that Erdogan had “infectious gastroenteritis” -- a short-term illness caused by the inflammation of the digestive tract.
But the scare forced Erdogan to cancel events on Wednesday and then stay at home instead of travelling to the Mediterranean coast for the grand opening of Turkiye´s first nuclear power plant.
OTTAWA: An investigation into one of Canada´s worst mass killings in a remote Indigenous community last year found...
NEW DELHI: Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has arrived in India to attend a key security summit meeting amid...
TOKYO: Japan´s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women...
BERLIN: Berlin appointed its first conservative mayor in more than two decades on Thursday after the Christian...
COPENHAGEN: The government of Denmark, which already has one of the most restrictive paths to citizenship in Europe,...