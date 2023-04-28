Trump lawyer says accuser’s rape claim politically motivated

NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s legal team began attacking the credibility of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll on Thursday, as the civil trial resumed over her claim that the former US president raped her and lied about it.

In cross-examining Carroll in Manhattan federal court, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina suggested that Carroll’s account was “odd,” and that she had a political agenda in tarring Trump with her rape claim.

He also referred to Carroll having “supposedly” been raped, prompting her to say she was raped. Carroll testified on Wednesday in graphic detail about how Trump allegedly raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996, and said his subsequent denials shredded her reputation and ruined her career. She said Trump, who had been shopping at Bergdorf for lingerie for another woman, coaxed her into a dressing room, slammed her into a wall and raped her.