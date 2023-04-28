Gunmen kill 14 in north Nigeria attack

ABUJA: Gunmen have killed 14 people, including an army commander, during an attack in north central Nigeria in the latest deadly violence in the area, officials said on Thursday.

The attack happened on Tuesday in the Apa area, Benue State, where tit-for-tat clashes are common between nomadic herders and settled farmers competing for grazing, farm land and water. Paul Hemba, security adviser to Benue State government, told AFP around 10 people had been killed in Apa and troops had been sent to secure the area.