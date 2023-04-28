Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man in the West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army reporting the man had tried to carry out an attack.
The Israeli military said a “terrorist” had been “neutralised”, after reporting “an attempted car-ramming attack” near the Gitai Avissar junction in the Salfit area in the north of the occupied territory. “The terrorist was holding a knife, and the armed forces neutralised him,” the statement said, adding that no one else was wounded in the incident.
