Kyrgyzstan shuts US-funded media outlet

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: A court in Russia-allied Kyrgyzstan on Thursday ordered the closure of the local branch of US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which criticised the “outrageous” ruling.
Award-winning Radio Azattyk is a prominent outlet in the Central Asian country that regularly reports on opposition groups and investigates alledged corruption. A court in the capital Biskek said in a statement that it had granted the culture ministry´s request to stop the outlet´s work.
“The decision of the court has not entered into force and can be appealed within thirty days,” the statement from Bishkek´s Lenin district court said. In a statement carried by the media outlet, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said it would appeal the “outrageous decision.” “Our history has shown us that when people want truthful information that is censored by their government, they will find ways to access it.”
