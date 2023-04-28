Iran seizes oil tanker off Oman, says two missing in collision

DUBAI: Iran seized a US-bound oil tanker off Oman on Thursday, saying it had crashed into an Iranian vessel leaving two crew missing -- the latest disruptive incident in the crucial but troubled waterway.
The US Navy demanded the immediate release of the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, saying it was transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman and slamming Iran´s “continued harassment of vessels”. It is one of a spate of incidents since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, sending tensions soaring.
“The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker,” the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet said in a statement. “Iran´s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” it added.
The latest flare-up comes only days after Tehran´s Western rivals toughened sanctions on Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
OTTAWA: An investigation into one of Canada´s worst mass killings in a remote Indigenous community last year found...
NEW DELHI: Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has arrived in India to attend a key security summit meeting amid...
TOKYO: Japan´s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women...
ISTANBUL: Turkiye´s ailing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday re-emerged from a two-day absence, appearing in...
BERLIN: Berlin appointed its first conservative mayor in more than two decades on Thursday after the Christian...