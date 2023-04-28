Iran seizes oil tanker off Oman, says two missing in collision

DUBAI: Iran seized a US-bound oil tanker off Oman on Thursday, saying it had crashed into an Iranian vessel leaving two crew missing -- the latest disruptive incident in the crucial but troubled waterway.

The US Navy demanded the immediate release of the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, saying it was transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman and slamming Iran´s “continued harassment of vessels”. It is one of a spate of incidents since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, sending tensions soaring.

“The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker,” the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet said in a statement. “Iran´s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” it added.

The latest flare-up comes only days after Tehran´s Western rivals toughened sanctions on Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.