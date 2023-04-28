Noor moves into RC Pro Squash Series quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 RC Pro Squash Series in the United States on Thursday.

Unseeded Noor stunned fourth seed Ivan Yuen from Malaysia 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 in 21 minutes in the first round. However, Ashab Irfan was beaten by second seed Juan Camilo Vargas from Colombia 12-14, 11-9, 8-11, 5-11 in 55 minutes. Noor will face seventh seed Seif Shenawy from Egypt in the quarter-finals.