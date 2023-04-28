Usman in second round of ISSF World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand started his campaign impressively at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Thursday. In the first qualification round of skeet event, he scored 46 points (23, 23) to take 57th position out of 159 athletes in the event. He will now participate in the second qualification round on Friday. He is the only player from Pakistan in this world cup.
