Shafique targets to follow in Babar's footsteps

LAHORE: Pakistan's opening batter Abdullah Shafique aims to follow in the footsteps of captain Babar Azam by emulating his work ethics and dedication to the game.
While praising Babar for his hard work, Abdullah stated that he is a role model for every young batter in the country. “If anyone goes to him for advice, whether young or experienced, he goes out of his way to explain and has no issues working with them to help them improve their game,” he said in a message released by the PCB.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 RC Pro Squash Series in the United States...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand started his campaign impressively at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo on...
LAHORE: The newly-elected president of South Asian Judo Federation Col Junaid Alam aims to increase the number of judo...
KARACHI: A top Pakistan Hockey Federation official has said the Asian Champions Trophy in India is crucial for...
RAWALPINDI: Haris Sohail is doubtful for the second One-Day International against New Zealand tomorrow as the batter...
LAHORE: Pakistan men’s football team head coach Shehzad Anwar will evaluate the performance of the country’s key...