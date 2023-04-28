Shafique targets to follow in Babar's footsteps

LAHORE: Pakistan's opening batter Abdullah Shafique aims to follow in the footsteps of captain Babar Azam by emulating his work ethics and dedication to the game.

While praising Babar for his hard work, Abdullah stated that he is a role model for every young batter in the country. “If anyone goes to him for advice, whether young or experienced, he goes out of his way to explain and has no issues working with them to help them improve their game,” he said in a message released by the PCB.