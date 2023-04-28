Jamali hopes for ‘impressive’ National Games

LAHORE: Balochistan Sports Secretary Ishaq Jamali on Thursday expressed hope that they will be able to hold the 34th National Games in an “impressive” way.

“Yes the arrangements have almost been completed and I am confident we will be able to organise the Games in an impressive way,” Jamali told ‘The News’ in an interview from Quetta.

The biennial spectacle will be held in Quetta from May 22-30. However, before the opening ceremony, which will be staged at the Ayub Stadium Quetta on May 22, some events, mostly the team sports competitions, will be conducted before May 20.

The renovation work at different venues is in progress but Jamali said that the task has almost been completed and the venues will be ready by May 1. “Yes the renovation work has almost been completed and the venues will be ready by May 1,” Jamali said.

“The venue committee of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will arrive here tomorrow and on May 2 federations’ leading officials will also arrive in Quetta to attend a conference and they will be briefed about the whole arrangements which have been made,” Jamali said.

The POA’s venue committee will comprise Mohammad Jehangir and Col Nasir Tung. They will be accompanied by the POA Athletes Commission chairman and the country’s seasoned wrestler Inam Butt.

“From May 10 teams will start arriving in Quetta to feature in their respective events. I have also been told that some departments have already held their camps here,” Jamali said.

Jamali said that a captivating opening ceremony is being planned. “Yes we aim to conduct a fine opening ceremony but we are yet to confirm its timing. It will carry some fine segments including march-past, musical show and firework which will add to the charm of the Games,” Jamali said.

“Torch-relay is also a part of the Games. It will be held in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Islamabad, Lahore on different dates and the torch will be brought to Quetta on May 14,” Jamali said.

Jamali said that they will have to reserve around 1000 hotel rooms, especially for the opening ceremony which he expects to be attended by 4000 to 4500 athletes and officials. “We are near finalising the boarding arrangements keeping in view the requirements,” Jamali said.

He also confirmed that sailing will be held in Karachi. “Initially we considered holding sailing contests in Gwadar but due to various reasons we have decided to hold them in Karachi,” Jamali said.

Swimming will be held in Lahore, shooting in Jhelum and rowing in Islamabad. Jamali said that they are yet to receive any response from Quetta’s universities regarding providing volunteers for the Games.

“We are yet to receive the response of the varsities to which we have written for providing volunteers. If they don’t respond then we can get the assistance of NGOs. Those athletes of Balochistan who are in the camps but will not be able to get selected in their respective teams can also be used as volunteers,” he said.