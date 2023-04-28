Pakistan A win team match, Shoaib leads

LAHORE: Pakistan Thursday won the International Team Match of the National Golf Championship ahead of Sri Lanka here at the Lahore Gymkhana while Pakistan A team comprising Omar Khalid and Hussain Hamid took third position.

This International Team Match Contest was played over two days (36 holes) and the Pakistan Team A comprising Salman Jehangir and Qasim Ali Khan emerged as the victorious team with two rounds aggregate scores of 300.

Their adversaries from Sri Lanka were RAU Akash Priyamantha and MH Chalitha Pushpika had to be content with the runners up position with a team aggregate score of 308. Pakistan Team B comprising Omar Khalid and Hussain Hamid also achieved the score of 308 but Sri Lanka was awarded runners up position as one of their players had a better score in the second round. This was in accordance with the Championship Rules.

Mohammad Shoaib was the leader at the end of the second round. He has two rounds scores of 71 and 73 and an aggregate of 144. Placed three strokes behind him are Salman Jehangir and Ahmed Zafar Hayat. Salman is at 147 by virtue of two rounds scores of 72 and 75 and Ahmed Zafar Hayat owes his meritorious position to scores of 76 in the first round and an outstanding 71 in the second round.

Others hoping to stay in the winning loop after their two rounds effort are Chalitha Pushpika of Sri Lanka followed by Nouman Ilyas and Danyaal Jehangir (Gymkhana). Chalitha is placed at an aggregate score of 151 and Nouman and Danyaal are at 152. At 153 are Qasim Ali Khan (Pakistan) and Dean Naime (Egypt). Just one stroke behind at 154 are Hussain Hamid, Omar Khalid, Umair Saleem, Sameer Iftikhar and Saad Habib Malik.

In the Inter Provincial Team Match, the Punjab Golf Association Team is in the forefront with two rounds team scores of 451, followed by Federal Golf Association Team A at 467 and Sindh Golf Association at 469.

In the Inter Association Team Match for Senior Amateurs, the Punjab Team comprising Sardar Murad, Tariq Mehmood, Air Cdre Tariq Usman and Col Asif Mehdi (Captain) won the title with a team score of 475. Runners up Team was Sind Golf Association comprising Khurram Khan, Azhar Abbas, Khalid Jameel Siddiqui and MA Mannan. Sind Golf Association had a team score of 507.

In the ladies contest, leading contenders after first 18 holes were Humna Amjad and Parkha Ijaz bracketed with a gross score of 77.