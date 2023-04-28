Madushka, Mendis hit double tons as SL pummel Ireland

GALLE: Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis both made double centuries against Ireland Thursday as Sri Lanka’s top four batters all hit hundreds for only the third time in Test history.

In reply to Ireland’s 492 all out, their highest-ever Test score, Sri Lanka declared their first innings on 704 for three after tea on the fourth day of the second Test in Galle, 212 runs ahead.

Ireland lost two early wickets in their second innings to end the day 54 for two, needing a further 158 on the final day to avoid a second straight innings defeat. Ireland could still achieve a historic first draw if they can hang on after losing all five of their games since obtaining Test status in 2017.

“We struggled to get Sri Lankan wickets. But the positive for us is the application and skill our batters showed in the first innings,” Ireland coach Gary Wilson said. “The challenge for us now is to do it again tomorrow and go back home with a draw,” he added.

Madushka converted his maiden Test century into a double hundred, becoming the second-youngest Sri Lankan to score a Test 200 after Mahela Jayawardene. He was dismissed for 205 in the third over after lunch, lbw to Andy McBrine, with Ireland successfully reviewing the decision after the initial appeal was turned down.

Madushka’s marathon knock lasted six minutes short of eight hours after he faced 339 deliveries and hit 22 fours and a six. Mendis, who had twice been dismissed in the 190s, reached his first Test 200 by pushing a Ben White delivery behind square to steal a single.

He amassed 245 runs and was one short of Wasim Akram’s world record of 12 sixes in a Test innings when he was caught at long-off attempting to equal that mark. Angelo Mathews was dismissed for a duck in the first Test and was put down on one this match, but made the most of his reprieve to post his 16th Test hundred.

Ireland won the toss

Ireland first innings 492 all out

Sri Lanka first innings

Madushka lbw b McBrine 205

Karunaratne b Campher 115

Mendis c Humphreys b Hume 245

Mathews not out 100

Chandimal retired hurt 13

De Silva not out 12

Extras: (b2, lb8, w2, nb2) 14

Total: (151 ov, 3 wikts dec.) 704

Fall: 1-228 (Karunaratne), 2-496 (Madushka), 3-629 (K. Mendis), 3-651 (Chandimal, retired hurt)

Bowling: Graham Hume 22-3-87-1, Andy McBrine 57-8-191-1 (w1), Curtis Campher 20-1-101-1 (w1 nb1), Matthew Humphreys 10-0-67-0, Ben White 34-1-203-0 (nb1), Harry Tector 8-0-45-0.

Ireland second innings

McCollum b R. Mendis 10

Moor c Mathews b Jayasuriya 19

Balbirnie not out 18

Harry Tector not out 7

Extras: 0

Total: (22 overs, 2 wickets) 54

Fall: 1-10 (McCollum), 2-38 (Moor)

Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 2-0-9-0, Prabath Jayasuriya 11-2-28-1, Ramesh Mendis 9-3-17-1.

Umpires: Reiffel, Dharmasena