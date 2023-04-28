Family alleges husband’s involvement in death of woman found hanged

A married woman was found hanged in a house in Sharifabad on Thursday. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Ayesha, wife of Kamran. Police investigators are trying to determine if Ayesha committed suicide or was murdered.
The family of the deceased woman accused her husband of murder. Ayesha’s brother, Subhan, claimed that Ayesha did not commit suicide and that her husband killed her. “Ayesha called at 9:30pm and told us that her husband was beating her,” he said. “Kamran was threatening to divorce and kill the family members.” Subhan added that they had gone to Ayesha’s in-laws’ house to resolve the matter, but Kamran refused to cooperate. “We received a phone call from the police station at 4am that Ayesha’s body had arrived,” he explained.
Kamran had a history of quarreling with his wife, according to the family. A few hours before the incident, there was an argument between the husband and wife. The family claimed that Kamran tortured Ayesha daily. She had filed a complaint at the Sharifabad police station.
