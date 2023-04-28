Abduction case of two minor girls registered

After a delay of two days, the Darakhshan police on Thursday registered a case of the abduction of two minor girls from near Do Darya in the Sea View area.

The case was registered on a complaint of a maternal uncle of the girls, one of whom is two years old while the other is three years old. The girls had come to the Clifton beach along with their families from Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Tuesday when they disappeared. Police said a search for the victims was under way.