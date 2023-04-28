Abduction case of two minor girls registered

After a delay of two days, the Darakhshan police on Thursday registered a case of the abduction of two minor girls from near Do Darya in the Sea View area.
The case was registered on a complaint of a maternal uncle of the girls, one of whom is two years old while the other is three years old. The girls had come to the Clifton beach along with their families from Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Tuesday when they disappeared. Police said a search for the victims was under way.
Police on Thursday booked a lawyer belonging to the Ahmadiyya community in a case for allegedly using ‘Syed’ in...
A married woman was found hanged in a house in Sharifabad on Thursday. The victim was identified as 26-year-old...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday once again took exception to failure of the Sindh government to file comments on...
A district and sessions court has dismissed a post-arrest bail plea filed by a man arrested for allegedly sexually...
The Sindh cabinet would surely reject the results of the ongoing census results whenever they will be presented before...
PotpourriThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aasim Akhter, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Abdul...