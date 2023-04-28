Govt fails to utilise last chance to file comments on petitions against LG law amendments

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday once again took exception to failure of the Sindh government to file comments on identical petitions against certain amendments to local government laws.

During the hearing of petitions filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami and others against certain amendments to the local government laws, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha observed that the Sindh government did not file comments in the petition despite multiple directions of the court.

The high court observed that once again, a provincial law officer had sought time to file comments and this request was unjustified as he had been given the last chance to do so on the last hearing.

The bench warned that if the provincial law officer did not file comments on the next hearing, the local government secretary shall appear in person to explain the position.

The SHC directed the law officer to file comments on June 8. The petitioners said that the provincial government had introduced certain amendments to the Local Government Act in contravention of the Article 140-A of the constitution. They said the government had usurped several departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, including health, hospitals and education, under new amendments to the law in sheer violation of the Constitution that emphasised the devolution of powers to the local governments.

They submitted that numerous vital functions relating to health and education had been withdrawn wholesale from the ambit of the local governments without any rationale or justification.

They said the withdrawal of medical colleges and teaching hospitals from the KMC’s management was a key example of the patently arbitrary and mala fide nature of the changes made in the law. They argued that the impugned changes had unlawfully curtailed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) delimitation powers, saying that such restrictions were arbitrary and in violation of the Article 140-A of the constitution.

They submitted that the amendments had inexplicably bound the ECP to conform to a delimitation exercise carried out more than six years ago, which preceded even the latest census conducted in 2017. They said the only conceivable motive for such a restriction appeared to be in pursuance of gerrymandering or some other scheme designed to distort the process of fair local bodies elections.