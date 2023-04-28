Laudable efforts

Traffic congestion near Central Point in Lahore has been causing inconvenience to people living near Askari 5 and Falcon Society. However, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that work on the Kalma Underpass remodelling project has started, which is set to control traffic congestion and act as a smog killer. As someone who has recently used the Barkat Market underpass towards Liberty, I have seen the traffic situation first-hand. Traffic congestion at the Central Point Chowk has been a long-standing issue, but the Kalma Underpass remodelling project seems to have finally found a solution.

I am particularly impressed with the project’s emphasis on planting greenery around the area. The plantation will not only enhance the project’s aesthetic value but also help curb pollution in the area. It is a positive step towards making our city greener and healthier. Apart from being a smog killer, this project will also help commuters who use this route frequently save time and fuel. It is hoped that such initiatives will be taken in other parts of the city as well.

Faheem Anwaar

Lahore