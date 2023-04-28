Media and politics

In recent years, we have witnessed an unprecedented rise in the power of the media to shape public opinion, particularly in the political sphere. This has led to a situation where politicians and political parties are increasingly reliant on media coverage to win elections and gain support. But the media can also have a negative impact on politics. For example, media outlets may have political bias and may selectively report on certain issues or events to advance their interests.

The rise of social media has further complicated matters, with the proliferation of fake news and propaganda that can be spread quickly and easily through online platforms. This has led to a situation where people remain misinformed about important political issues, which can have serious consequences for the functioning of our democracy. It is crucial that we as a society take a closer look at the role of media in politics and take steps to ensure that media coverage is fair, balanced, and informative.

Adeeb A

Karachi