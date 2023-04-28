Shattered homes

A friend of mine and his family celebrated Eidul Fitr in Sukkur. They visited various districts in Larkana and Sukkur. Upon his return to Islamabad, my friend was quite upset. He visited my office and told me about the pitiable plight of the flood-affected people.

They still live in inhumane conditions more than eight months after the flooding and their homes are still in ruins. When will the homes that were destroyed be rebuilt?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad