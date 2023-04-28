Shattered homes

A friend of mine and his family celebrated Eidul Fitr in Sukkur. They visited various districts in Larkana and Sukkur. Upon his return to Islamabad, my friend was quite upset. He visited my office and told me about the pitiable plight of the flood-affected people.
They still live in inhumane conditions more than eight months after the flooding and their homes are still in ruins. When will the homes that were destroyed be rebuilt?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Countless people in Pakistan are suffering from diseases that can only be treated through blood transfusions. Every...
The world’s superpowers seem to be in trouble. The US is a victim of internal strife ranging from racial violence to...
Traffic congestion near Central Point in Lahore has been causing inconvenience to people living near Askari 5 and...
Pakistan is an ill-fated state which keeps getting worse as it faces multiple challenges. Its economy is at rock...
In recent years, we have witnessed an unprecedented rise in the power of the media to shape public opinion,...
Train fire incidents are unfortunately quite common in Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of many passengers. On...