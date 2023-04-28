A violent tragedy

Train fire incidents are unfortunately quite common in Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of many passengers. On Wednesday (April 26), a business-class cabin of a train travelling from Karachi to Lahore caught fire near Khairpur; at least seven people lost their lives. Pakistan Railways authorities are requested to carry out regular inspections of all bogies and train engines before giving green signal to trains. The department must change the old cable wiring with new and durable ones to avert such untoward incidents in the future. All precautions must be taken to let passengers travel safely to their destination.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
