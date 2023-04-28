Confidence talks

In a vote of confidence on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif secured 180 votes of members of National Assembly (MNAs). In April 2022, he had secured 174 votes when he was elected as the prime minister. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had tabled the resolution for the trust vote days after comments in the Supreme Court had implied that the PM may have lost the confidence of the House, and amid calls by PTI leaders that the prime minister should take a vote of confidence. Now, with 180 votes, PM Shehbaz has put that debate to rest – at least, for the moment. By some estimations, this may also have boosted the government’s position as it sat down for talks between the government and the PTI. The vote of confidence was taken hours before negotiations between the two sides started and a day after fiery speeches in the National Assembly regarding the SC’s role and what they say is judicial interference in political matters.

The confidence vote may have come as a bit of a disappointment for those that were hoping – without valid reason – that the prime minister would fall short of it. But more disappointment is sure to have been caused by the much-awaited Supreme Court hearing into the elections issues on Thursday. Contrary to the expectations of an optimistic opposition, the SC chose to also press for talks "for the sake of the constitution". Encouragingly, the talks have started. But, while they may be an ice-breaker, there is scepticism over what they can achieve in real terms. Are the talks being held due to the court’s comments (although the CJ has reiterated that the court can only advise talks not order them)? Or has the PTI seen that it may be headed towards a dead-end and that elections will not take place despite the SC’s verdict? In the latter, talking to the government may be the only way left to get out of this mess. Observers say that with the PTI’s failure to achieve anything since the vote of no-confidence in substantive terms – appointment of army chief, early elections and even after the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, no elections in sight, not much headway with getting back into the good graces of the powerbrokers of the country – negotiating its way back in may be the only out left for it.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had famously claimed he would rather talk to terrorists than the ‘imported government’. In this respect, even sitting down on the same table could be seen as a win for parliament and parliamentary politics – especially since till now the PTI has favoured street agitation and social media narrative building. The government too – under siege by a polycrisis of epic proportions – would perhaps rather have an agitating Imran in parliament than out on the streets. Whatever the reasons, it is good to see the political stakeholders talking to each other instead of attacking each other. That said, the past year has given us very little optimism to hold on to as far as political conciliation goes. The PTI will need to back down on many of its key demands if it wishes to break some new ground with the government. Will Imran Khan be willing to back off just a little bit to allow for some political breathing space? For the sake of the people – and the constitution and the democratic setup – the two sides have to learn to talk to each other without mediators of any kind.