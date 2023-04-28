Gold prices reach all-time high

KARACHI: Gold touched another all-time high price in the country on Thursday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates touched Rs218,800/tola after an increase of Rs150/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs129 to stand at Rs187,586. In the international market, gold rates increased by $1 to close at $2,001/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,570/tola in the country. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,203.36. Analysts said that due to the economic uncertainty, people were investing in raw gold bars.
