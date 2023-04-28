OGDCL Q3 profit up 50pc on higher net sales

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday reported a 50 percent increase in its quarterly earnings, due to an increase in the net sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs64.627 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs43.161 billion during the same quarter last year.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs1.80/share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs4/share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs15.03, compared with EPS of Rs10.03 a year ago. Net sales for the quarter rose to Rs105.912 billion, compared with Rs89.104 billion a year earlier.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, the company reported a net profit of Rs159.638 billion against Rs112.044 billion. EPS for the nine-month period was recorded at Rs37.12 compared with Rs26.05.

PPL Q3 earnings up 60pc

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) third quarter profit went up 60 percent due to an increase in the net revenue.

The company reported a net profit of Rs32.898 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs20.620 billion during the same quarter last year, a bourse filing said. PPL skipped any pay out for this period.

EPS came in at Rs12.09, compared with Rs7.58 a year ago. Turnover for the quarter rose to Rs76.518 billion, compared with Rs50.905 billion a year earlier.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, the company reported a net profit of Rs81.834 billion against Rs52.329 billion. EPS for the nine months was recorded at Rs30.08 compared with Rs19.23.

PSO Q3 profit falls 58pc

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) announced a 58 percent decline in its Q3 earnings on account of an increase in the cost of products.

The company reported a net profit of Rs13.646 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs32.580 billion during the same quarter last year. Pay out was not announced. For the period, EPS was Rs29.07 compared with Rs69.40 a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter rose to Rs861.668 billion, compared with Rs610.896 billion a year earlier. However, the cost of products sold increased to Rs765.024 billion from Rs524.041 billion which affected the profit margins.

July-March net profit was Rs10.285 billion against Rs64.769 billion in 9MFY22. EPS for the nine months was recorded at Rs21.91 compared with Rs137.96.

NBP Q1 profit jumps 16pc

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) reported a 16 percent increase in its Q1 net profit on the back of higher interest earned income.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs11.293 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs9.713 billion during the same period last year. NBP skipped any pay out for this period.

EPS came in at Rs5.29 compared with Rs4.56 last year. Interest earned income for the quarter rose to Rs192.498 billion, compared with Rs79.248 billion during the same quarter a year earlier. Interest expensed income also remained higher at Rs159.873 billion from Rs53.425 billion a year ago.

HBL Q1 profit surges 54pc

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Q1 net profit surged 54 percent on the back of higher interest earned income.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs13.256 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs8.614 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs1.50/share. EPS was Rs9.00 against Rs5.78 last year. The bank said its interest earned income for the quarter rose to Rs148.550 billion, compared with Rs86.553 billion during the same quarter a year earlier. Interest expensed income also remained higher at Rs92.707 billion from Rs50.287 billion a year ago.

HBL President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb said, “Given this was achieved while Pakistan faces perhaps the most challenging economic conditions in its history, speaks for the continued patronage of our clients, the robustness of our business model and the dedication of the entire HBL team. As we navigate the current environment, we remain live to risks; we will pursue a course that ensures the highest possible standards of client experience whilst ensuring that business controls are robust across the franchise.”

MCB Q1 profit hikes 54pc

MCB Bank Limited (MCB) reported a 54 percent increase in its Q1 net profit, due to an increase in interest earned income. For the quarter ended March 31, the bank posted a net profit of Rs13.979 billion up from Rs9.105 billion during the same period last year. It announced an interim cash dividend of Rs6.00/share. EPS came in at Rs11.75 against Rs7.66 last year.

Interest earned income for the quarter rose to Rs70.233 billion, compared with Rs42.688 billion during the same quarter a year earlier, while interest expensed income also remained higher at Rs37.191 billion from Rs23.330 billion a year ago.

ABL posts first-quarter profit higher by 58 percent

Allied Bank Limited (ABL) Q1 net profit surged 58 percent on account of an increase in interest earned income.

Net profit for Q1 was Rs7.684 billion, up from Rs4.849 billion during Q1 in 2022. The bank also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2.50/share.

EPS was reported at Rs6.71 as against Rs4.24 last year. Interest earned income for Q1 rose to Rs73.971 billion, compared with Rs39.064 billion during Q1CY22, while interest expensed income also remained higher at Rs53.533 billion from Rs26.523 billion a year ago.

FFC posts 24pc higher Q1 earnings

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) quarterly earnings jumped up 24 percent due to an increase in the net turnover.

The company reported a net profit of Rs7.730 billion for Q1 ended March 31, up from Rs6.239 billion during the same quarter last year. An interim cash dividend of Rs4.26/share was announced for the quarter under review.

EPS came in at Rs6.08 compared with Rs4.90 a year ago. The company said its turnover for the quarter rose to Rs36.405 billion, compared with Rs26.315 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales also increased to Rs21.831 billion from Rs16.957 billion.

Nestle Q1 profit up 27pc

Nestle Pakistan Ltd Q1 profit went up 27 percent due to an increase in company revenue. It announced a net profit of Rs5.661 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs4.452 billion during the same quarter last year.

The company skipped any pay out for this period. EPS came in at Rs124.85 against Rs98.18 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose to Rs49.591 billion, compared with Rs37.781 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales also increased to Rs33.000 billion from Rs25.116 billion.

The company in a statement said the improvement in financial results was achieved despite external challenges of record-high inflation and commodity prices, increased taxation, currency devaluation, and reduced imports due to limited availability of foreign exchange along with remnant impacts of the devastating floods of 2022.

“The company’s focus on its growth pillars as well as a favourable portfolio mix and pricing management initiatives attributed to the boost in revenue,” it said, adding that the company would maintain a cautious outlook for the rest of the year in view of the continuing external challenges.