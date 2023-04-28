Rupee weakens on importer dollar demand

KARACHI: The rupee lost ground against the dollar on Thursday as a result of a rising demand for the dollars from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit fell 0.19 percent to close at 283.92 versus the dollar. It had ended at 283.39 in the previous session. “After the holy month of Ramazan and the Eid holidays, business activities began to get back up, and importers needed foreign currency to make payments,” said a currency dealer.

The decline in the currency was a typical tendency, according to Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, as demand was higher than supply. “Generally the trend was upwards, whereby PKR was improving against the dollar. Today it might be a blip. We can analyse if it’s a sustained trend,” Tariq said.

The domestic currency, however, gained strength in the open market, rising by 50 paisas to settle at 290.50 per dollar. Pakistan is not only dealing with severe economic challenges but also a political crisis. In the court, the government and opposition battle over the fate of the elections.

A petition asking that polls be held nationwide on the same day was heard by a special three-judge Supreme Court bench. The hearing was adjourned, nevertheless, with the Chief Justice of Pakistan saying to issue an order later.

In another development, 180 members of the National Assembly expressed "full confidence" in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, giving him a vote of confidence. Uncertainties surrounding the politics and economy have further eroded investors' confidence, which was already shaken by worries about foreign loan default. Pakistan has been struggling to revive a stalled $6.5 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. The IMF staff-level agreement updates are still awaited. According to news reports, an additional $1 billion will be obtained from other sources in accordance with IMF instructions.