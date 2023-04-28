US growth slowed sharply in first quarter as Fed pushed rates higher

New York: US economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter of 2023 despite strong consumer spending, as the Federal Reserve ploughed ahead with its historic monetary tightening campaign.

The world’s largest economy grew 1.1 percent on an annualised basis between January and March, according to preliminary data released by the commerce department on Thursday. That marked an abrupt deceleration from the 2.6 percent pace registered in the final three months of last year and came in well below economists’ expectations of a 2 percent increase.

US government bonds sold off after the data was released, pushing the two-year Treasury yield — which closely tracks interest rate expectations — up 0.13 percentage points to 4 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.09 percentage points to 3.52 percent.

Thursday’s GDP figures showed that the US economy continued to exhibit pockets of strength even though its momentum ebbed. Strong consumption growth over the three-month period offset a drag from inventories and a slowdown in housing and business investment.

“I actually thought it was a fairly positive GDP report,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global markets strategist at Invesco. “Really peeling back the layers, it is very positive in terms of consumer spending,” she added.

“Now of course, in this environment in which the Fed dominates markets, any good news one worries could be bad news. So seeing a robust amount of consumer spending can raise concerns that is going to fuel more Fed rate hikes.”

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending rose at a 3.7 percent annual rate, up from 1 percent in the last quarter of the year. Private domestic investment fell nearly 13 percent. Final sales to private domestic purchasers — a measure of consumer and business spending considered one of the most important proxies for underlying demand — rose at an annualised rate of 2.9 percent in the first three months of the year. That followed muted gains last year with no change in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“At first glance this looks like a fairly robust GDP report despite the weak headline number,” said Aditya Bhave, senior US economist at Bank of America. “The concern is that a lot of the strength was driven by what happened in January.”

“The handoff to the second quarter doesn’t look particularly encouraging,” he added. The broader growth slowdown comes as the Fed has pursued a year of aggressive monetary tightening in an effort to damp demand. Since March last year, the US central bank has lifted its benchmark policy rate from nearzero to just under 5 percent, the fastest increase in decades.

Officials are poised to deliver another quarter-point rate rise next week, which would lift the federal funds rate to a new target range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent, before considering a pause in their rate-rising campaign.

A pause from June would allow Fed policymakers to assess the impact of their actions over the past year as well as the severity of the credit crunch stemming from the recent banking turmoil that chair Jay Powell has previously said could have the same effect as rate tightening. But some officials have not ruled out further action by the Fed if warranted by the data.

What has kept officials on edge is the surprising resilience of the consumer, which has been buoyed by a tight labour market. But nascent signs of a cooling in monthly jobs gains and wage growth have provided some comfort that the worst of the inflation shock has passed and that the Fed is moving closer to getting price pressures under control.

Officials maintain that, to return inflation to the Fed’s longstanding 2 percent target, it will require a period of “below-trend growth and some softening in labour market conditions”, but they have stopped short of forecasting a recession.

As of March, most officials expect inflation-adjusted GDP growth to slow to 0.4 percent in 2023, before rebounding to 1.2 percent the following year. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, is projected to peak at 4.6 percent in 2024, according to most officials, up from its current level of 3.5 percent.

But Fed staff and market participants have a more downbeat view and expect the US economy to slip into a recession this year.

“Our view has been that the economy has been heading for a recession going back for almost nine months now,” said Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments. “I think we’re probably getting closer to that. We think a recession is [likely] in the back half of this year.”

In a statement released on Thursday, president Joe Biden touted the report, saying it showed the US economy “remains strong, as it transitions to steady and stable growth”.