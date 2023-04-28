Profit outflows plunge 81.6pc amid dollar shortage

KARACHI: The repatriation of profits and dividends on foreign investment in Pakistan has fallen sharply by 81.60 percent to $233.1 million during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, largely due to capital controls imposed amid a dollar shortage in the country, central bank's data showed on Thursday.

However, in March 2023, foreign investors in Pakistan's stock market and multinational corporations operating in the country transferred $7.7 million back to their home countries, a significant increase from the $4.9 million repatriated during the same month last year, the State Bank of Pakistan data showed.

The data showed that the profit repatriation on foreign direct investment fell to $194.5 million in July-March FY2023 from $1.152 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The outflow as payment against portfolio investment fell to $38.6 million, compared with $115.3 million in July-March FY2022. Analysts criticised on having capital restrictions in place. The main cause is a lack of dollars. However, the outflows should have been given priority. The capital control measures would deter foreign investors, both current, and potential investors. Pakistan already has a low level of foreign investment, which makes it more dependent on debt to meet its external financing needs. For Pakistan to maintain a healthy external current account, it is crucial to draw in foreign investment, according to analysts.

The oil and gas exploration sector sent home $87.5 million in repatriated earnings in July-March FY2023, compared with $109.5 million in the same period last year, according to the SBP figures. The outflows from the power sector fell to $34.8 million from $178.4 million a year earlier.

Profit outflows from the financial businesses declined to $18.5 million from $189 million. The country faces an acute shortage of foreign exchange as it is struggling to revive the International Monetary Fund loan programme worth $6.5 billion. The forex reserves held by the central bank have stood at $4.5 billion—enough to cover only one month of imports.

The SBP limits outflows, whether it is by restricting imports administratively or by delaying the payment of dividends, royalties, and technical fees. Leaving that aside, the fact that some businesses were not declaring dividends was a factor in the decreased outflow of profit, analysts pointed.

In addition to slowing down the repatriation of profits, Pakistan's economy was in serious decline, which had a negative influence on business operations and kept earnings down. It’s a significant factor in the reduced repatriation as well. Amid tough measures such as restricting imports, a number of foreign car manufacturers have been forced to close their plants.