Bodies of five recovered in Bannu

BANNU: The bodies of five people were recovered in Koshi area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.
Initial reports suggest the bodies were found in the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station in an area known as Koshi on Wednesday afternoon.
The dead apparently belonging to the same family included four children and a man, apparently father of the children. A motorcycle was also found near the bodies, which were moved to a local hospital.However, the cause of the death was not known immediately.
