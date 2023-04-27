‘Breakthrough’ in govt-PTI talks

ISLAMABAD: A breakthrough took place in talks between the coalition government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to sources, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique contacted Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and advised him to form a committee of five members each from the government and the opposition for negotiations on elections.

The proposed committee will be given space to meet in the Parliament House.

The Senate chairman will also write a letter to the opposition. Meanwhile, Sanjrani contacted the Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem and PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar. PMLN leader Ayaz Sadiq is also in touch with the leaders of other parties.