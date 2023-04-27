BAP extends support to Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: A ruling coalition partner, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Wednesday reiterated unwavering support to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Senate Secretariat, an important consultative meeting of the BAP was held here and discussed the current political situation in Pakistan.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Khalid Magsi, Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister Israr Tareen, Minister of State Ehsanullah Reiki, Rubina Irfan and other party leaders attended the meeting. During the meeting, the BAP expressed its unwavering support and full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister. The party also reiterated its commitment to stand by the coalition government’s agenda of Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

The BAP leadership authorised its parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi to take all decisions on behalf of the party. The party president Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who leads a coalition government in Balochistan, was also briefed about the decisions taken at the meeting.

The BAP reiterated its commitment to the development of Balochistan, and the leaders discussed ways to address the challenges facing the province and promote economic development. The party stressed the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders to achieve the objectives. Finally, the BAP leadership agreed to continue their consultative meetings to ensure transparency and involvement in the party’s decision-making process. The party leaders expressed confidence that the party will emerge in full force in the future elections.