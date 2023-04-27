Khairpur police recover Hindu dispenser

SUKKUR: Khairpur police recovered a Hindu dispenser who was kidnapped 20 days ago. SSP Khairpur Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, while talking to the media, said that police from the Katcha area of Baradi Jatoi intensified the ongoing operation and recovered Chetto Mal, the Hindu dispenser, after an encounter when he was being shifted to another place.

He said that 20 days ago, Chetto Mal was kidnapped from the limits of Therhi. For his recovery, police launched an intelligent base operation and recovered him without ransom.

Relatives of the recovered dispenser and the representatives of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khairpur appreciated the police efforts and showered flowers at SSP Khairpur.